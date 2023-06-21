Discord Launches Media Channels, Tier Templates for Server Subscriptions

Discord has just announced the launch of some new features to enhance Server Subscriptions and offer more opportunities for users to earn money.

Since its launch in December, creators have been utilizing Server Subscriptions to engage and grow their communities, resulting in millions of dollars paid out to creators and communities.

In response to feedback from creators and communities, Discord has introduced new tools to provide more ideas and value for Server Subscriptions. These tools aim to help creators earn money more effectively and enable them to sell various types of products on the platform.

These updates will be rolled out over the next few months, allowing creators to create additional value for existing subscriptions and explore new ways to monetize their communities through one-time purchases.

With new Media Channels on Discord, creators can pamper their subscribers with exclusive content and perks. Subscribers can enjoy early access to behind-the-scenes content drops, bonus pictures, and even exclusive memes and wallpapers.

To attract more subscribers, creators are encouraged to share their exclusive Media Channel posts in public channels within their server, giving non-subscribers a glimpse of the premium content available.

Moreover, creators can now host intimate subscriber-only streams as a high-value item for their communities.

Discord recently introduced Video, Screen Sharing, and Text in Voice in Stage Channels, enabling communities to offer unique and personal video streaming experiences to Server Subscriptions.

To make it easier for creators to get started with Server Subscriptions, Discord has introduced Tier Templates. creators can launch their paid tier subscription and start monetizing their Discord server right away.

Below are the four Tier Templates being offered by Discord:

Supporter ($3.99) – Get started quickly with a basic offering and a low price point. Generate a little extra money to put back into making your community even better by offering exclusive emotes and subscriber only channels.

– Get started quickly with a basic offering and a low price point. Generate a little extra money to put back into making your community even better by offering exclusive emotes and subscriber only channels. Supporter + ($4.99) – An entry-level tier, easy to offer for a wide range of creators (mostly leverages built-in Discord features) and a low price point for subscribers.

– An entry-level tier, easy to offer for a wide range of creators (mostly leverages built-in Discord features) and a low price point for subscribers. Super Supporter ($9.99) – An upper-level tier, for all types of creators offering a mix of built-in Discord features and custom perks and benefits.

– An upper-level tier, for all types of creators offering a mix of built-in Discord features and custom perks and benefits. Early Access Pass ($7.99) – For content creators interested in offering early access, content exclusives, or behind-the-scenes footage for their supporters who want more content. Pair this with a Media channel to go super powered.

If you already have a Discord server, you can click here to get started with Server Subscriptions.