Dropbox Launches Dropbox AI, Dropbox Dash AI-Powered Tools

Dropbox has announced the launch of two AI-powered tools, Dropbox Dash and Dropbox AI, aimed at enhancing productivity and optimizing content management.

Dropbox Dash introduces an AI-powered universal search feature that consolidates all your tools, content, and apps into a single search bar.

By integrating with major platforms like Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, and Salesforce, users can conveniently locate all their information in one place, eliminating the need for app toggling.

Powered by machine learning, Dash learns and improves with every use, offering a seamless and efficient search experience.

The Dropbox Dash browser extension includes additional features such as Stacks, which enable smart collections for organizing and retrieving URLs. The Start Page offers a centralized dashboard for accessing universal search, viewing Stacks, accessing recent work shortcuts, and more.

Dropbox Dash is currently available in English to select customers in beta. To learn more and join the waitlist, visit dropbox.com/dash.

Dropbox AI, on the other hand, applies AI technology to file previews, offering users a quicker and more efficient way to understand large documents or videos.

With a simple click, users can summarize complex content, such as contracts and meeting recordings, into concise explanations. This eliminates the need to manually parse through entire files, saving valuable time.

Moreover, Dropbox AI allows users to ask questions and receive immediate responses without the hassle of manually searching through extensive files. The AI-powered feature provides fast and accurate information retrieval.

Dropbox plans to expand the capabilities of Dropbox AI, enabling users to apply it to entire folders or their entire Dropbox accounts.

The current alpha version of Dropbox AI for file previews is initially available to all Dropbox Pro customers in the U.S.