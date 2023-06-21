Nanoleaf Announces New 3D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit

Nanoleaf has announced its 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit, a new immersive lighting array for your entertainment space. The 4D lighting kit utilizes a camera and a light strip to reflect the lighting of what’s on your TV and fill your space with reactive lighting.

The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit adopts technology that is becoming more commonplace across smart lighting brands. The new kit is expanding Nanoleaf’s catalogue for the entertainment space and living room. The 4D kit is available in two sizes, one for displays 55 to 65 inches. Another is available for TVs 70 to 80 inches.

The backbone of this new innovation is the Nanoleaf Screen Mirror Camera. It’s designed to be pointed up at your TV from below. Alternatively, you can mount the camera on the top of the display. It’s connected to a small hub that acts as the middleman between the camera and the Nanoleaf light strips. The 4D camera is then able to read the lighting from what’s on your screen and send that info to the light strips to react accordingly.

In addition, Nanoleaf 4D offers four Mirror Modes — 1D to 4D, hence the name. These modes enable users to customize the level of immersion depending on what you’re watching or the games your playing. The 1D Mirror Mode option creates a white light ambient glow to emerge from behind your TV. 4D, on the other hand, mirrors your screen with a direct match, creating the full immersive effect.

Via the 4D hub, these options can be selected as well as the kit’s Rhythm Music Sync capabilities, which are available on other Nanoleaf products.

We’ve seen similar products come from Philips Hue as well as Govee in the past. Reactive lighting is becoming more accessible and affordable. It’s great to see Nanoleaf utilize its ecosystem and offer users an option. Plus, the 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit is Matter compatible, giving Nanoleaf a bit of an exclusive advantage.

On top of that, Nanoleaf confirms that it uses its Sync+ Technology to extend its compatibility to other Nanoleaf products. If you already have Nanoleaf lights around your home, these will be compatible following the 4D kit’s launch.

Preorders for the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit start on June 27th. The 65-inch lightstrip kit will be available for $99.99 USD (around $130.81 CAD) while the 85-inch kit will launch for $119.99 USD (roughly 157.24 CAD). The Screen Mirror Camera is also available to purchase separately for $79.99 (approximately $105.69 CAD).

We’ve reached out to Nanoleaf to confirm Canadian pricing and availability.