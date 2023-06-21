Nintendo Direct June 2023: Everything Announced

Nintendo has announced an impressive lineup of games coming to the Nintendo Switch, promising a variety of experiences for players of all tastes. This was part of its Nintendo Direct livestream that took place this morning on June 21, 2023 at 7am PDT/10am EDT.
Here’s everything announced today and coming for the Nintendo Switch:
On July 21, players can embark on Night Expeditions with the debuting Glow Pikmin in the big world of “Pikmin 4”. A free demo will be available for download starting June 28 to give players a head start on their exploration.
Winter 2023 will see the release of “Palia”, a charming free-to-play massively multiplayer game where players can gather, hunt, and craft while unravelling the mysteries of the game world.
October 6 marks the return of the personality-packed “Detective Pikachu” in “Detective Pikachu Returns”.
On October 20, players can experience the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Mario fun in “Super Mario Bros. Wonder”.
“Super Mario RPG” is set to make a comeback with brand-new graphics on November 17. Players can join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists and turns.
“WarioWare: Move It!” is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 3, offering over 200 lightning-fast microgames, co-op play for 2 players, and party modes for up to 4 players.
On December 1, players can travel through the demon realm of Nadiria on a quest for revenge in “DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince”.
A brand-new game starring Princess Peach and a visually enhanced version of “Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon”, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, are currently in development and slated for release in 2024.
The critically acclaimed “Batman: Arkham Trilogy”, including all DLC, will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch in fall 2023.
The newest paid DLC for “Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope”, titled “#TheLastSparkHunter”, is now available for players to help a new faraway planet.
“#amiibo” figures of Zelda and Ganondorf from “The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom” will be arriving this holiday.
“Pokemon Scarlet/Violet” is hosting a Tera Raid Battle Event with Gimmighoul (Chest Form) and also revealing the latest about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
Wave 5 of the “#MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass” races in this summer with 8 more courses, including the all-new Squeaky Clean Sprint, and 3 more returning characters: Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek.
Check out the full list of upcoming titles and games for the Nintendo Switch below organized by month and day as applicable:
June 2023
June 21: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC 2
June 21: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Demo
June 21: Pikmin 1 & Pikmin 2
June 28: Pikmin 4 Demo
July 2023
July 13: Manic Mechanics
July 14 – July 16: Splatoon 3 Splatfest: Vanilla/Strawberry/Mint Chip
July 21: Pikmin 4
August 2023
August 17: Vampire Survivors
September 2023
September 1 – September 4: Nintendo Live 2023
September 8: Fae Farm
September 18: Gloomhaven
October 2023
October 3: Silent Hope
October 6: Detective Pikachu Returns
October 19: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
October 20: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
October 24: Just Dance 2024 Edition
October 24: Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
October 31: Headbangers Rhythm Royale
November 2023
November 2: Star Ocean The Second Story R
November 3: WarioWare Move It
November 17: Super Mario RPG Remake
November 17: Persona 5 Tactica
December 2023
December 1: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
Summer 2023
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 DLC
Fall/Winter 2023
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet DLC
Winter 2023
Palia
Sonic Superstars
Batman Arkham Trilogy
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zelda & Ganondorf amiibo
We’re heading towards July soon and Netflix Canada has shared today its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service. As for Netflix Games, available now are Bloons TD 6 and Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. These games are free to download on iOS and Android. Check out the following list of what’s...
Amazon Canada has announced the return of Prime Day for 2023. Starting from 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 11, and running through Wednesday, July 12, Prime members will have the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on popular brands such as Ninja, Vitamix, and Yeti. Those who are not yet Prime members can join or...