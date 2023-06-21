Nintendo Direct June 2023: Everything Announced

Nintendo has announced an impressive lineup of games coming to the Nintendo Switch, promising a variety of experiences for players of all tastes. This was part of its Nintendo Direct livestream that took place this morning on June 21, 2023 at 7am PDT/10am EDT.

Here’s everything announced today and coming for the Nintendo Switch:

On July 21, players can embark on Night Expeditions with the debuting Glow Pikmin in the big world of “Pikmin 4”. A free demo will be available for download starting June 28 to give players a head start on their exploration.

Winter 2023 will see the release of “Palia”, a charming free-to-play massively multiplayer game where players can gather, hunt, and craft while unravelling the mysteries of the game world.

October 6 marks the return of the personality-packed “Detective Pikachu” in “Detective Pikachu Returns”.

On October 20, players can experience the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Mario fun in “Super Mario Bros. Wonder”.

“Super Mario RPG” is set to make a comeback with brand-new graphics on November 17. Players can join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists and turns.

“WarioWare: Move It!” is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 3, offering over 200 lightning-fast microgames, co-op play for 2 players, and party modes for up to 4 players.

On December 1, players can travel through the demon realm of Nadiria on a quest for revenge in “DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince”.

A brand-new game starring Princess Peach and a visually enhanced version of “Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon”, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, are currently in development and slated for release in 2024.

The critically acclaimed “Batman: Arkham Trilogy”, including all DLC, will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch in fall 2023.

The newest paid DLC for “Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope”, titled “#TheLastSparkHunter”, is now available for players to help a new faraway planet.

“#amiibo” figures of Zelda and Ganondorf from “The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom” will be arriving this holiday.

“Pokemon Scarlet/Violet” is hosting a Tera Raid Battle Event with Gimmighoul (Chest Form) and also revealing the latest about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

Wave 5 of the “#MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass” races in this summer with 8 more courses, including the all-new Squeaky Clean Sprint, and 3 more returning characters: Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek.

Check out the full list of upcoming titles and games for the Nintendo Switch below organized by month and day as applicable:

June 2023

June 21: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC 2

June 21: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Demo

June 21: Pikmin 1 & Pikmin 2

June 28: Pikmin 4 Demo

July 2023

July 13: Manic Mechanics

July 14 – July 16: Splatoon 3 Splatfest: Vanilla/Strawberry/Mint Chip

July 21: Pikmin 4

August 2023

August 17: Vampire Survivors

September 2023

September 1 – September 4: Nintendo Live 2023

September 8: Fae Farm

September 18: Gloomhaven

October 2023

October 3: Silent Hope

October 6: Detective Pikachu Returns

October 19: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

October 20: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

October 24: Just Dance 2024 Edition

October 24: Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

October 31: Headbangers Rhythm Royale

November 2023

November 2: Star Ocean The Second Story R

November 3: WarioWare Move It

November 17: Super Mario RPG Remake

November 17: Persona 5 Tactica

December 2023

December 1: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Summer 2023

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 DLC

Fall/Winter 2023

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet DLC

Winter 2023

Palia

Sonic Superstars

Batman Arkham Trilogy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zelda & Ganondorf amiibo

2024