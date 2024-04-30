Disney+ iOS App Update Signals Crackdown on Password Sharing

As spotted by MacRumors’ Aaron, the Disney+ iOS app’s latest update rolled out yesterday lays the groundwork for implementing stricter password sharing checks, set to go live in June.

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed plans for a crackdown on password sharing during an interview with CNBC. This initiative, he said, will kick off in select countries this June, with a broader rollout scheduled for September.

Iger noted the move aligns with a similar policy adopted by Disney’s streaming platform Hulu, which implemented password sharing restrictions a month earlier. While it remains uncertain when Canada will see these measures, it’s likely to follow a timeline similar to that of the U.S.

The decision to tighten account sharing policies comes after Iger announced during Disney’s third-quarter earnings call last fall that such measures were on the horizon.

Disney cites Netflix’s successful password sharing crackdown as inspiration for its own initiative. Netflix’s program, launched last May, has been praised for its effectiveness in curbing unauthorized account access.

Yesterday’s Disney+ update for iOS lays the groundwork for account sharing checks which will go live in June pic.twitter.com/ATwYG4CJxD — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 30, 2024

During the interview, Iger commended Netflix’s achievements in the streaming industry, expressing a desire for Disney+ to emulate its success.

Despite ongoing losses, Disney remains optimistic about the streaming service’s profitability, expecting it to turn a profit in the near future.