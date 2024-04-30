Assassin’s Creed Mirage Hits the App Store on June 10, Pre-orders Now Open

Ubisoft has announced the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled to hit the App Store on June 10, bringing the acclaimed franchise to the latest iPhone and iPad models (via MacRumors).

While Ubisoft’s official statement reiterates the earlier launch date of June 6, pre-orders for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are currently open with a release date set for June 10 on the App Store.

The game will offer 90 minutes of free gameplay, with the option to unlock the full version across iPhone and iPad for $49.99. Players can expect the same immersive experience as the console version, now tailored for touch-based controls on iPhone and iPad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage puts players in the shoes of Basim, a cunning street thief with haunting visions, embarking on a quest for truth and justice, according to the game’s description in the App Store.

Joining the enigmatic organization, The Hidden Ones, Basim delves into ancient rituals and mysterious powers, uncovering his destiny in a new Creed that will reshape his fate.

Initially released for Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has garnered acclaim for its captivating storyline and engaging gameplay.

With the A17 Pro chip powering the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, gamers can expect enhanced graphics performance, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading.

This technological leap has opened the door for AAA titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, joining other top-tier games like Resident Evil and Death Stranding Director’s Cut on the iPhone and iPad.