PC Optimum Perk: Free Apple Services Up to 3 Months

IIC Deals
59 mins ago

Pc optimum apple

If you’re a PC Optimum points collector, a new perk offers free Apple services for up to three months for new subscribers.

The PC Optimum app says “Enjoy entertainment and more from Apple,” and after tapping the landing page, we see Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ available as free perks, for up to 3 months free for new Apple subscribers.

Once you click a service, there’s a link to “claim offer”. Once you tap this, it’ll jump right away to a free trial subscription page, where you need to confirm by double-tapping the side button on your iPhone.

Update: existing subscribers can get some free months as well, but not up to 3 and it depends on your account.

If you haven’t tried any of these Apple services before, it may be worth getting a free trial. But you just need to remember to cancel your subscription before getting charged.

PC Optimum periodically offers points back on the purchases of Apple Gift Cards, so it’s not surprise we’re seeing some more Apple-related offers here.

Thanks Paul G!

