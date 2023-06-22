Canadian Wireless Data Usage Hits All-Time High: Industry Group

According to the latest data from the Canadian Telecommunications Association (formerly known as the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association), an industry group that represents telecoms, Canadian wireless data usage continues to increase.

In the third quarter of 2022, Canadian wireless customers reached 6.07 GB of data used per month, an increase of 19.2% year-over-year. We’ve lately seen telecoms increase the allotted data on plans, offering more compared to years’ past.

Despite increasing monthly data amounts, some Canadians have been conditioned over the years to use as little data as possible, to avoid any surprise data overage fees. It’ll be interesting to see how much higher this average monthly data number can reach.

When it comes to high speed internet data usage per month, the CTA says Canadian residential users reached 394GB of data downloaded per month, as of Q3 2022. This is an increase of nearly 93% compared to the same quarter in 2019.

The CTWA announced on May 3 of this year that it had rebranded itself as the Canadian Telecommunications Association. This change in name emphasizes the organization’s expanded role in advocating the importance of both wireless and wireline telecommunications to Canada’s economic growth and social development.

According to the industry group, its website touts that the Canadian telecom sector contributed nearly $75 billion to Canada’s GDP and supported over 650,000 jobs in 2021.