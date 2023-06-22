Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Agrees to Fight Elon Musk in Cage Match

The billionaire battle of the century is upon us. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has responded to Elon Musk’s proposition of a cage match fight.
This week, Musk responded to a Twitter thread calling the social media platform a rival to Meta’s ‘Threads’. When offering some words towards Meta’s rumoured Twitter rival, another user responded saying “Better be careful, I heard [Zuckerberg] does ju jitsu now.” Musk simply responded, “I’m up to for a cage match if he is lol.”
The aforementioned remark regarding Zuckerberg’s martial arts training is far from a lie. The Meta CEO has been public about it being a hobby and his passion for combat sports. In fact, his Instagram account has a few mentions of him participating in ju-jitsu tournaments.
However, his latest Instagram Story is most notable as he took a screenshot of Musk’s post with the caption reading “send me location.”
After The Vergereported on this post, Musk quickly responded by saying “Vegas Octagon.” Later, he jokingly tweeted, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”
Of course, whether or not this happens remains to be seen. There does seem to be a clear winner as Zuckerberg has the training and martial arts experience. As a feat of strength, Musk did carry a sink into the Twitter office last year when he purchased the company.
Regardless of who wins this hypothetical fight, seeing two competing billionaires fight in the octagon would be incredibly entertaining. Fingers cross we can all get good seats to this fight.
