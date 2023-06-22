Here’s What’s New in iOS 17 Beta 2 [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Apple rolled out beta 2 versions of its latest software updates for developers to download, which includes iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 2.

With iOS 17 beta 2 (21A5268h), users get Podcast updates, Crossfade fix for Apple Music, new settings for Standby, performance and bug fixes, and more.

The update, compatible with all iOS 16-supported devices, also introduces some modem updates as well as battery life improvements, according to YouTube channel Zollotech.

In their latest hands on video of iOS 17 beta 2, here’s what they discuss:

New Features, Changes and Updates

Size and Supported Devices

Build Number

Modem Update

Music and Crossfade

Release Notes and Resolved Issues

Performance and Heat

Battery Life

iOS 17 Beta 3 Release

Benchmarks

Check out all that’s new in iOS 17 beta 2 in the following video and let us know if you’re going to update.