Here’s What’s New in iOS 17 Beta 2 [VIDEO]

New Twitter CEO Steps In to Repair Relationship with Google
Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has taken immediate action to mend the strained relationship between Twitter and Google following a payment issue.
Yesterday, Apple rolled out beta 2 versions of its latest software updates for developers to download, which includes iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 2.
With iOS 17 beta 2 (21A5268h), users get Podcast updates, Crossfade fix for Apple Music, new settings for Standby, performance and bug fixes, and more.
The update, compatible with all iOS 16-supported devices, also introduces some modem updates as well as battery life improvements, according to YouTube channel Zollotech.
In their latest hands on video of iOS 17 beta 2, here’s what they discuss:
Check out all that’s new in iOS 17 beta 2 in the following video and let us know if you’re going to update.