Here’s What’s New in iOS 17 Beta 2 [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Yesterday, Apple rolled out beta 2 versions of its latest software updates for developers to download, which includes iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 2.

IOS 17 Beta 2

With iOS 17 beta 2 (21A5268h), users get Podcast updates, Crossfade fix for Apple Music, new settings for Standby, performance and bug fixes, and more.

The update, compatible with all iOS 16-supported devices, also introduces some modem updates as well as battery life improvements, according to YouTube channel Zollotech.

In their latest hands on video of iOS 17 beta 2, here’s what they discuss:

  • New Features, Changes and Updates
  • Size and Supported Devices
  • Build Number
  • Modem Update
  • Music and Crossfade
  • Release Notes and Resolved Issues
  • Performance and Heat
  • Battery Life
  • iOS 17 Beta 3 Release
  • Benchmarks

Check out all that’s new in iOS 17 beta 2 in the following video and let us know if you’re going to update.

YouTube video

