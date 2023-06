Apple has released beta 2 versions of its latest software updates for developers to download and test. This includes iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 2.

Check out what’s available for download:

Xcode 15 beta 2 (15A5161b)

iOS 17 beta 2 (21A5268h)

iPadOS 17 beta 2 (21A5268h)

macOS 14 beta 2 (23A5276g)

watchOS 10 beta 2 (21R5295g)

tvOS 17 beta 2 (21J5273q)

If you’re willing to test iOS 17 beta now, it’s possible by downloading it for free by following our instructions here. It’s best to try on a secondary device and not your primary, as beta versions always have bugs. Public Beta testers will get their versions next month.

Earlier today, Apple released iOS 16.5.1 for download, along with other software for the masses.