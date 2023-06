New on Crave: July 2023

Bell Media has shared its list of what’s new on Crave for July 2023, with highlights including all seasons of Parks and Recreation, a curated collection for Canada Day, a documentary from HBO on Oscar De La Hoya, and romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise featuring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Check out the full listings of what’s new on Crave for July 2023 below:

HBO and Max Programming

HBO’s THE IDOL , Season 1, Episode 5 *Season Finale* (July 2 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 5 *Season Finale* (July 2 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES , Season 3, Episodes 4 (July 2 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episodes 4 (July 2 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… , Season 2, Episode 4 (July 6)

, Season 2, Episode 4 (July 6) HBO Max’s WARRIOR , Season 3, Episode 4 (July 6)

, Season 3, Episode 4 (July 6) HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN , Season 3, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (July 7 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (July 7 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO’s LAST CALL , Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (July 9 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (July 9 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES , Season 3, Episode 5 (July 9 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episode 5 (July 9 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… , Season 2, Episode 5 (July 13)

, Season 2, Episode 5 (July 13) HBO Max’s WARRIOR , Season 3, Episode 5 (July 13)

, Season 3, Episode 5 (July 13) HBO Max’s FULL CIRCLE , Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* (July 13)

, Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* (July 13) HBO Max’s PROJECT GREENLIGHT *Season Premiere* (July 13)

*Season Premiere* (July 13) HBO Max’s GRAY MATTER *Movie Premiere* (July 13)

*Movie Premiere* (July 13) HBO’s LAST CALL , Episode 2 (July 16 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 2 (July 16 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES , Season 3, Episode 6 (July 16 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episode 6 (July 16 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… , Season 2, Episode 6 (July 20)

, Season 2, Episode 6 (July 20) HBO Max’s WARRIOR , Season 3, Episode 6 (July 20)

, Season 3, Episode 6 (July 20) HBO Max’s FULL CIRCLE , Episode 3-4 (July 20)

, Episode 3-4 (July 20) HBO’s LAST CALL , Episode 3 (July 23 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 3 (July 23 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES , Season 3, Episode 7 (July 23 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episode 7 (July 23 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE GOLDEN BOY , Episode 1-2 (July 24)

, Episode 1-2 (July 24) HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… , Season 2, Episode 7 (July 27)

, Season 2, Episode 7 (July 27) HBO Max’s WARRIOR , Season 3, Episode 7 (July 27)

, Season 3, Episode 7 (July 27) HBO Max’s FULL CIRCLE , Episode 5-6 (July 27)

, Episode 5-6 (July 27) HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON ,Season 3, Episode 1 (July 28 at 11 p.m. ET)

,Season 3, Episode 1 (July 28 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO’s LAST CALL , Episode 4 (July 30 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 4 (July 30 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, Season 3, Episosde 8-9 *Season Finale* (July 2 at 10/ 10:30 p.m. ET)

Movies

WE ARE MARSHALL (July 1)

(July 1) WHO YOU GONNA CALL? *Documentary* (July 1)

(July 1) HORRIBLE BOSSES (July 7)

(July 7) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (July 7)

(July 7) YES MAN (July 7)

(July 7) RICEBOY SLEEPS (July 7)

(July 7) FALCON LAKE (July 7)

(July 7) HALLOWEEN ENDS (July 7)

(July 7) THE AMITYVILLE CURSE (July 7)

(July 7) 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE (July 14)

(July 14) THE MINUTE YOU WAKE UP DEAD (July 14)

(July 14) EASTER SUNDAY (July 14)

(July 14) MACK & RITA (July 14)

(July 14) CLERKS III (July 21)

(July 21) MISSING (July 21)

(July 21) RAISE YOUR VOICE (July 28)

(July 28) HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL. (July 28)

(July 28) TICKET TO PARADISE (July 28)

(July 28) THE DEVIL’S CONFESSION: THE LOST EICHMANN TAPES *Documentary* (July 28)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

PARKS AND RECREATION , Season 1-7 (July 1)

, Season 1-7 (July 1) STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , Season 2, Episode 4 (July 6)

, Season 2, Episode 4 (July 6) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE FRANCE , Season 2, Episode 2 (July 6)

, Season 2, Episode 2 (July 6) Crave Original Series THE DESSERT , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (July 7)

, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (July 7) MTV COUPLES RETREAT , Season 3 (July 7)

, Season 3 (July 7) CTV Original Series CROSS COUNTRY CAKE OFF , Season 1 (July 7)

, Season 1 (July 7) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 10 (July 7)

, Season 8, Episode 10 (July 7) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 4, Episode 6 *Canadian Title* (July 11 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 6 *Canadian Title* (July 11 at 10 p.m. ET) STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , Season 2, Episode 5 (July 13)

, Season 2, Episode 5 (July 13) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE FRANCE , Season 2, Episode 3 (July 13)

, Season 2, Episode 3 (July 13) CTV Original Series LISTING LARGE , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (July 14)

, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (July 14) BUSH WRECK RESCUE , (July 14)

, (July 14) CATFISH: THE TV SHOW UK , Season 3 (July 14)

, Season 3 (July 14) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 11 (July 14)

, Season 8, Episode 11 (July 14) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (July 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (July 18 at 9 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 4, Episode 7, *Canadian Title*(July 18 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 7, *Canadian Title*(July 18 at 10 p.m. ET) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 2 (July 19 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 2 (July 19 at 9 p.m. ET) STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , Season 2, Episode 6 (July 19)

, Season 2, Episode 6 (July 19) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 3 (July 20 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 3 (July 20 at 9 p.m. ET) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE FRANCE , Season 2, Episode 4 * (July 20)

, Season 2, Episode 4 (July 20) TEEN MOM UK: NEXT GENERATION , Season 1 (July 21)

, Season 1 (July 21) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 12 *Season Finale* (July 21)

, Season 8, Episode 12 *Season Finale* (July 21) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 4 (July 21 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 4 (July 21 at 9 p.m. ET) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 5 (July 23 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 5 (July 23 at 9 p.m. ET) UNFILTERED , Episode 3 (July 24)

, Episode 3 (July 24) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 6 (July 24 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 6 (July 24 at 9 p.m. ET) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 7 (July 25 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 7 (July 25 at 9 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 4, Episode 8 *Canadian Title* (July 25 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 8 *Canadian Title* (July 25 at 10 p.m. ET) STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , Season 2, Epiosde 7 (July 27)

, Season 2, Epiosde 7 (July 27) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 8 (July 27)

, Season 5, Episode 8 (July 27) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE FRANCE , Season 2 Episode 5 (July 27)

, Season 2 Episode 5 (July 27) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 9 (July 28 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 9 (July 28 at 9 p.m. ET) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 5, Episode 10 (July 30 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 5, Episode 10 (July 30 at 9 p.m. ET) LOVE ISLAND USA, Season 5, Episode 11 (July 31 at 9 p.m. ET)

STARZ Programming

(July 7) THE GOOD HOUSE (July 7)

(July 7) STEP BROTHERS (July 7)

(July 7) RUN THE WORLD , Season 2, Episode 7 (July 7)

, Season 2, Episode 7 (July 7) CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS (July 14)

(July 14) PLANE (July 14)

(July 14) 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE (July 14)

(July 14) I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER (July 14)

(July 14) RUN THE WORLD , Season 2, Episode 8, *Season Finale* (July 14)

, Season 2, Episode 8, *Season Finale* (July 14) GOON (July 14)

(July 14) GOON: LAST OF THE ENFORCERS (July 14)

(July 14) MINX , Season 2, Episode 1, *Season Premiere* (July 21)

, Season 2, Episode 1, *Season Premiere* (July 21) THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (July 21)

(July 21) SPEED (July 21)

(July 21) SPEED 2: CRUISE CONTROL (July 21)

(July 21) SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (July 21)

(July 21) COTTAGE COUNTRY (July 21)

(July 21) MINX , Season 2, Episode 2 (July 28)

, Season 2, Episode 2 (July 28) KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE (July 28)

(July 28) HEELS , Season 2, Episode 1*Season Premiere* (July 28)

, Season 2, Episode 1*Season Premiere* (July 28) THE EQUALIZER (July 28)

(July 28) L.A. STORY (July 28)

(July 28) CENTER STAGE (July 28)

(July 28) EYE ON JULIET (July 28)

