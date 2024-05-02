Bell Increasing Prices of Fibe Internet, Older Apple Watch Plans

Gary Ng
29 mins ago

Bell is set to increase pricing for select customers on Fibe internet and also those on older Apple Watch plans, iPhone in Canada has learned.

A message to customers on Bell statements and within accounts mentions starting July 1, 2024, prices are going up $5 per month for internet. In the statement we saw, a customer’s Fibe 3.0 (3 Gbps) is going up by $5/month to $145 in July.

Currently, Bell’s website lists Gigabit Fibe 3.0 at $110/month on a 2-year contract, while the current price is $140 per month. Gigabit Fibe 1.5 is at $130/month and Fibe 500 is $105, while Fibe 150 is $95 and Fibe 50 is $85.

As for those on older Apple Watch plans priced at $10 per month, these customers will see a $3 price increase to $13 per month. This change happened in April. Bell’s current Apple Watch data plan pricing is $13/month.

Today, Bell’s parent company BCE reported its Q1 earnings and saw profit and operating revenue down compared to the year-ago quarter. Profit was at $402 million, down from $725 million in the same period one year ago, while operating revenue was at $6.01 billion, down from $6.05 billion in Q1 2023.

Bell saw net postpaid wireless subscribers up 4.5% to 45,247 compared to Q1 of last year, which it says was its best result for that period since 2018.

Your best bet is to check your monthly Bell statement to see if your internet and Apple Watch plans are jumping in price.

While some people are boycotting Loblaw for high grocery prices…boycotting a telecom is harder since you need to stay connected to complain online, right? Welcome to capitalism, folks.

Seeing a cellphone plan change or price hike? Email us at tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share the news with the community.

