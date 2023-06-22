Here’s a Walkthrough of visionOS, Apple Vision Pro Software [VIDEO]

Yesterday Apple released the software development kit for its Vision Pro headset, allowing developers to hands-on with the software behind the new device coming in early 2024 (but not in Canada).

Numerous developers shared screenshots online, while we also have some great walkthroughs of visionOS, the software behind the Vision Pro.

A video from digigamer gives us a good walkthrough of the visionOS simulator.

“Software looks great, but [in my opinion] there’s too many default iPad apps just dumped on it. I hope Apple will make native visionOS versions of them. It’s a bit buggy at the moment, the first time I tried it I faced some crashes when going to the apps section in Settings.”

Check out the visionOS overview below: