Apple’s Upcoming Products: From iPhone 15 to New Macs

Apple is setting the stage for a series of significant updates across its product range for the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, once again.

This fall, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 15 lineup, accompanied by two new models of the Apple Watch Series 9 and an updated version of the Ultra. These watches are internally known by their codenames N207, N208, and N210, says Gurman.

In the pipeline for future releases, Apple has several products coming:

M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (internally known as J504).

M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenamed J514 and J516).

24-inch iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) similar to current models. Early work happening on iMac with a screen exceeding 30 inches.

New MacBook Air models (codenamed J613 and J615).

Revamped iPad Pros equipped with OLED displays (codenamed J717 and J720).

New iPad Air (codenamed J507) set to replace existing M1-based model.

AirPods Pro 3 in early development

Beyond these updates, Apple is also working on new home equipment, including smart displays and an Apple TV set-top box with enhanced specifications. It seems Apple Silicon development is in full swing as products keep getting upgraded to the latest chips.

While the next generation of AR/VR headsets is not expected to hit the market until 2025, Apple fans can anticipate a plethora of new devices in the interim. Just get your wallet ready, folks. It sounds like a busy fall is coming.