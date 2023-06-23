New Apple Vision Pro Features and Limitations Revealed in Code

With Apple’s release of the Vision Pro SDK for developers, we’re learning more about the company’s upcoming headset and its features.

According to internal visionOS code examined by 9to5Mac, the Apple Vision Pro will restrict its functionality or even cease to operate entirely when the user is moving too quickly. The system includes alerts to inform the wearer that they are “Moving at Unsafe Speed” or that “Virtual content has been temporarily hidden until you return to a safe speed.”

These features may serve as safeguards to prevent users from interacting with Vision Pro while driving, for instance, or could be related to the challenges of environmental detection when the user is moving rapidly. Note to self, don’t use Vision Pro behind the wheel.

The Vision Pro may also encounter difficulties when the user is too close to objects, with system messages such as “You’re too close to an object” and “Move Back” indicating that the headset may not be suitable for use in confined spaces.

Despite these speed restrictions, Apple has devised a solution for users wishing to use the Vision Pro on airplanes. Within visionOS it includes a “Travel Mode” that allows users to interact with the device while in flight, although the user must remain stationary and inputs will be limited. Apple demonstrated how Vision Pro can change how you view entertainment on flights.

The speed and movement limitations also suggest that the Vision Pro may not be suitable for workouts, as some have speculated. For example, Apple has not demonstrated the use of Fitness+ on the Vision Pro, which could be due to these movement restrictions.

The visionOS SDK has also revealed a Guest Mode for the Vision Pro, allowing owners to let others use the device without needing to authenticate with Optic ID, with personal data such as photos and passwords remaining hidden.

Developers can now download the visionOS SDK from the Apple Developer website, and from next month, they can apply for a Vision Pro developer kit. Apple will also open labs in several global locations for developers to test their apps on the Vision Pro ahead of its launch in early 2024 (sadly Canada isn’t included; likely a good thing for your wallet).