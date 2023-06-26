Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs from $189

IIC Deals
10 seconds ago

early prime day deals 2023

Amazon Prime Day is back for 2023, with deals coming your way on July 11-12.

But right now, Amazon has some ‘Early Prime Day Deals’ available, offering discounts on its Fire Televisions with Alexa, starting from $189.

Check out the list of Fire TV-powered televisions with Alexa below:

Beyond Fire TV Smart TVs on sale, there’s also the follow Amazon devices on sale right now:

Click here to see all the daily deals on Amazon.ca right now.

