Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs from $189

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s currently on sale right now at Costco. According to the retailer’s website, all iPhone 14 Pro Max configurations are available for $160 off. However, as of writing, not a lot of stock is available for the entry versions. The only storage capacities...
After Apple launched its annual Back to School sale in the U.S. a while ago, the program has officially launched in Canada today. Apple says you can "Save on Mac or iPad with education pricing,” while you also "get a gift card up to $200, 20% off AppleCare+ and more”. There’s an education discount on...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Save $400 on an iphone...