Apple’s Vision Pro Headset Reported to Not Include Top Strap in Box Despite Weight Issue

In the lead-up to the launch of Apple’s Vision Pro headset, it’s reported that internal testing is being conducted with more and more employees. As staff continually get their hands on the headset following the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), it’s becoming more apparent that Vision Pro’s weight may be an issue.

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, Vision Pro’s heaviness is tracking to be an issue amongst many of the users testing the headset. Although it wasn’t given much of a spotlight during the official unveiling, Apple has developed a top strap for the Vision Pro in order to help mitigate any issues from the headset’s weight. However, Gurman believes Apple won’t include the strap in the box and instead offers it as an optional purchase.

During the Vision Pro segment from WWDC, Apple stated that the headset would “start” at $3,499 USD (around $4,604 CAD). Gurman believes that Apple left itself open to offering supplemental upgrades and peripherals in the future by using this wording. Thus, the top strap is likely to be offered at an additional cost. Similarly, Apple is working with Zeiss to offer prescription lenses for those who wear glasses. These will also be optional purchases for the headset.

Vision Pro is primarily made of aluminum and glass, offering a premium build. However, as opposed to a comparable headset made of plastic, this appears materials are making the headset heavy on the front.

Gurman’s newsletter continues to discuss the second-generation headset, which is reportedly releasing sometimes in 2025. Although the first product in this new pillar has yet to launch, Apple is now said to be transitioning some employees to work on new versions of the headset. This second generation of Vision Pro is claimed to include an upgraded version with higher specs. Additionally, the next-gen version may also include an entry-level model, available at a cheaper price.