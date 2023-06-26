Here Are the First Google Pixel Fold Reviews [Roundup]
The new Google Pixel Fold is the company’s first foldable smartphone, that goes up against rival foldable devices from Samsung and is priced at a hefty $1,799 USD ($2,408 CAD roughly).
(Image via The Verge)
Launching in the U.S., the UK, Germany, and Japan, the Google Pixel Fold won’t be releasing in Canada, and will come in two colours with a 48MP rear camera with wide-angle.
It has an innovative tabletop mode that makes for easy selfies and Google says they spent a lot of time engineering its durable 180-degree hinge. The hinge is the most durable foldable says Google.
There are over 50 Google apps optimized for the larger 7.6-inch screen, while app partners such as Disney+ and Netflix have their apps ready for the new display.
Check out the roundup of some of the first Google Pixel Fold reviews below, which aren’t quite impressive, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section:
- The Verge: Google Pixel Fold review: closing the gap
- ArsTechnica: RIP to my Pixel Fold: Dead after four days
- CNET: Google Pixel Fold Review: A Promising Start, but Not Perfect
- Gizmodo: A Folding Phone That Still Has Some Wrinkles to Work Out
- Android Authority: Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro camera comparison: Which is best?
- Engadget: Google Pixel Fold review: The challenger that Samsung needs
- ZDNet: Google Pixel Fold review: A weekend later, I’m nearly sold on the Fold
- 9to5Google: Google Pixel Fold Initial Review: Shockingly good, but is it worth the money?
- NYTimes Wirecutter: An Excellent Foldable Phone With One Big Problem
- Wired: Review: Google Pixel Fold
- Mashable: Google Pixel Fold is a quality first swing at a foldable