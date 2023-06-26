Here Are the First Google Pixel Fold Reviews [Roundup]

The new Google Pixel Fold is the company’s first foldable smartphone, that goes up against rival foldable devices from Samsung and is priced at a hefty $1,799 USD ($2,408 CAD roughly).

Launching in the U.S., the UK, Germany, and Japan, the Google Pixel Fold won’t be releasing in Canada, and will come in two colours with a 48MP rear camera with wide-angle.

It has an innovative tabletop mode that makes for easy selfies and Google says they spent a lot of time engineering its durable 180-degree hinge. The hinge is the most durable foldable says Google.

There are over 50 Google apps optimized for the larger 7.6-inch screen, while app partners such as Disney+ and Netflix have their apps ready for the new display.

Check out the roundup of some of the first Google Pixel Fold reviews below, which aren’t quite impressive, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section: