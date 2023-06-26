Oreo and Nintendo to Launch Super Mario Cookies

Oreo has announced a partnership with Nintendo to bring to market a limited-edition line of cookies featuring iconic characters from the Super Mario universe.

Both companies said they are embarking on a quest to “save the Mushroom Kingdom”. Fans of both brands are being invited to participate in the adventure, which brings together the world of Super Mario and classic Oreo cookies.

“OREO loves to create new ways for our fans to stay playful and we’re proud to announce our partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise,” said Lexie Lubov, Associate Brand Manager of OREO, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “The similar fandom between OREO and Super Mario made this cookie collaboration a natural fit and we’re super excited to bring this new offering to Canadians.”

The limited-edition cookies, known as OREO x Super Mario, will feature 16 unique embossments, each depicting characters and power-ups from the beloved franchise. Fans can look forward to seeing characters such as Mario and Luigi, along with power-ups like a Super Star, and enemies including a Goomba and Bowser Jr.

The cookies will also set the stage for an interactive social challenge. In a rescue mission, Oreo fans are called upon to help save Princess Peach from Bowser. Participants are encouraged to stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible on a Bowser cookie, on the rim of a milk glass, until Bowser is defeated when the cookies tumble into the milk. Fans are then invited to share their video footage of the dramatic showdown on social media.

The limited-edition Oreo x Super Mario cookies are set to hit store shelves across Canada from early July and will be available for a limited period. Fans can track the launch and find more information about the social challenge on the Oreo Canada Instagram page or by visiting OreoxSuperMario.ca. The hashtag #SuperMarioOREO will go live on July 10 for fans to participate in the campaign.