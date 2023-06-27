Download This App to Track Air Quality, Says Health Minister

Canada’s Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, says with the start of wildfire season means poor air quality and to keep track of changes, you should download an app to your smartphone.

“Wildfire season has started and we are seeing its widespread impact with poor air quality across the country,” said Duclos. “For some of us, this is the first time we are experiencing the negative impacts of severe air pollution. This could be the worst wildfire season in our history so it’s important to learn more about air quality and what we can do to protect ourselves and our family.”

The Air Quality Health Index or AQHI provides real-time and forecasted air quality information using a scale of 1 through 10 plus. The higher the number, the greater the risk is to our health, explains the minister.

When the AQHI reaches 7-10 (high risk), this is when we should consider modifying our outdoor activities especially if we are at greater risk, notes Duclos.

For those with smartphones, you can check AQHI with push notifications for local air quality statements via the WeatherCAN app for iPhone and Android. This app is from Environment and Climate Change Canada, first launched back in 2019.

Apple’s native Weather app also notes the air quality index as well, with data provided by BreezoMeter, with the latter also a great app to track AQHI.

Wildfires taking place in northern Quebec, for example, have caused poor air quality in Montreal, with the city showing the worse air quality in the world on Sunday morning, according to Switzerland’s IQAir rankings.