iOS 16.6 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

ios 16 6 beta 4

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers to download and test, including iOS 16.6 beta 4 and more.

Check out what’s available for download below right now:

  • iOS 16.6 beta 4 (20G5058d)
  • iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 (20G5058d)
  • macOS 13.5 beta 4 (22G5059d)
  • watchOS 9.6 beta 4 (20U5559c)
  • tvOS 16.6 beta 4 (20M5559c)

With Apple set to launch its latest versions of the above this fall, don’t expect big changes in these latest updates above.

Other articles in the category: News

Feds, Ontario Drop $4 Million to Expand Rural High-Speed Internet

The federal government and Ontario announced on Tuesday federal and provincial funding of over $4 million for Mornington Communications to provide high-speed Internet access to over 400 residences across underserved communities in Ontario. Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, and Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago