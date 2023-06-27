iOS 16.6 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers to download and test, including iOS 16.6 beta 4 and more.

Check out what’s available for download below right now:

iOS 16.6 beta 4 (20G5058d)

iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 (20G5058d)

macOS 13.5 beta 4 (22G5059d)

watchOS 9.6 beta 4 (20U5559c)

tvOS 16.6 beta 4 (20M5559c)

With Apple set to launch its latest versions of the above this fall, don’t expect big changes in these latest updates above.