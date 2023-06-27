Nanoleaf Details New 4D Screen Mirroring Lighting

Today, Toronto-based Nanoleaf held its annual Nanoleaf Live keynote, announcing a handful of new lighting products as well as software catering to players and smart light users.

During Nanoleaf Live 2023, the company discussed two new smart lighting solutions that are now available to preorder. Additionally, Nanoleaf’s Overwolf gaming platform is getting new integrations. Plus, Nanoleaf revealed a peek at the upcoming Skylight ceiling fixture.

The big tentpole product of the keynote was Nanoleaf 4D and the Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit. Previously announced last week, Nanoleaf detailed what the new reacting lighting solution brings to the table.

As previously reported, Nanoleaf 4D is designed to create an immersive experience when watching a movie or playing a game on your TV. It offers a series of modes that extends the lighting off your TV and into your living space.

Nanoleaf 4D offers four Mirror Modes. The first provides a subtle ambient glow that is more relaxed and calming. The highest mode, which is referred to as 4D, matches the display’s lighting to the best of its ability. Users can mount the 4D camera to the top of the device or have it stationed on their media centre alongside the hub device.

Using Nanoleaf’s exclusive Sync+ Technology, Nanoleaf 4D is compatible with many Nanoleaf RGB lighting devices and can create a fully immersive experience. “We are constantly making improvements and further developments to create the best possible product experience for our users,” Nanoleaf told iPhone in Canada. “Over the years, Nanoleaf’s lighting Scenes and effects have continually evolved – and we envision the same path for our new 4D product. Gathering customer feedback is a major part of this process – a new initiative we’re launching this year is to grow our group of beta testers.”

The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit are available for pre-order today. The 65-inch lightstrip kit is available in Canada for $129.99 while the 85-inch kit retails for $149.99. The Screen Mirror Camera is also available to purchase separately for $99.99.

Nanoleaf is also introducing Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons to its slate of lighting solutions. Similar to the Ultra Black Shapes line, the new all-black accessories offer a very nice ultramodern look to the company’s catalogue. Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons are also compatible with Nanoleaf 4D via Sync+. Users can connect Ultra Black Hexagons and Triangles for even more design possibilities.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Hexagons are available for pre-order here.

Nanoleaf touched on its Overwolf gaming software on PC. Using the Nanoleaf Desktop App, users can pair their RGB setup with over a dozen of the most popular games. Once synced, the user’s lighting array will react to in-game events and actions in real-time. Currently, Overwolf supports Apex Legends, Call of Duty and Dota, and more. Overwolf is available to use starting today.

“We worked closely with the Overwolf team to develop the new integration, which works with all of the event-supported games on the Overwolf platform,” the company said. “Nanoleaf lighting will automatically work with any new event-supported games added to their ecosystem.”

Finally, Nanoleaf briefly showed its Skylight feature. This fixture is designed for a ceiling. It offers the ability to customize designs no matter if they are fixed to the ceiling of a dining room, bedroom, or office. First announced at CES 2023, Nanoleaf’s new product is still being kept under wraps in many ways. However, seeing it once again goes point to a launch sooner than later.

The keynote closed with a brief Q&A session. If you’d like to hear more from the team, the full Nanoleaf Live stream can be viewed below: