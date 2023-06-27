Meta Introduces Parental Supervision Tools for Messenger

Today, Meta (formerly Facebook) has unveiled new tools to empower parents and guardians with greater control over their teens’ usage of Messenger.

Through the Meta Family Center, parents can now access the new Parental Supervision tools and resources from leading experts.

Parental Supervision on Messenger is now available in the US, UK, and Canada, with plans for further expansion into other countries in the coming months.

Meta says these tools provide parents with insights into their teen’s Messenger activities, including the amount of time spent on messaging and details about their message settings.

However, it’s important to note that these tools do not grant parents access to read their teen’s messages.

The first set of parental supervision tools on Messenger enables parents and guardians to:

Monitor their teen’s Messenger usage duration

Stay informed about their teen’s Messenger contacts list, privacy settings, and safety configurations

Receive notifications if their teen reports someone (if the teen chooses to share that information)

Observe who can message their teen and be notified of any changes to this setting

Monitor who can view their teen’s Messenger stories and receive alerts if these settings are modified

Over the next year, Meta plans to introduce additional features to enhance Parental Supervision on Messenger, allowing parents to assist their teens in managing their time and interactions.

In addition to the parental supervision tools on Messenger, Meta is also implementing measures to limit unwanted interactions in Instagram DM and Messenger.

The company is launching Quiet Mode on Instagram globally, encouraging teens to set time limits on Facebook, and expanding parental supervision options on Instagram.