Volvo EVs to Get Tesla Supercharger Access in Canada

Volvo has broken new ground by becoming the first European automaker to join forces with Tesla, enabling its electric vehicle (EV) drivers to gain access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network in Canada, U.S. and Mexico.

This monumental agreement is an important component of Volvo’s vision to be a fully electric car company by 2030, said the company on Tuesday, reports Tesla North.

As per the agreement, Volvo vehicles produced from 2025 will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port for usage in the region, essentially Tesla’s charging port.

This will open up access for Volvo’s electric vehicle drivers to 12,000 new fast-charge points, a number that is projected to rise as Tesla expands its Supercharger network further.

This arrangement enhances Volvo’s charging infrastructure, adding to its existing tens of thousands of fast-charge points. Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars, believes that this deal will help eliminate a significant roadblock to EV adoption – the lack of easy and convenient charging infrastructure.

Drivers of current Volvo EVs, including models like the XC40, C40 Recharge, and the newly unveiled EX30 and EX90, will be able to find charging points via the Volvo Cars app. The ability to use the Tesla Supercharger network with an adapter is expected to be available in the first half of 2024.

In addition, drivers of future Volvo cars with NACS charging ports who wish to keep using the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be provided an adapter by Volvo Cars for the same.

Moreover, the Volvo Cars app provides a user-friendly interface to EV drivers in the US and Canada, offering real-time data on availability of chargers, location of public charging stations, and a seamless payment option, making the charging process for Volvo EVs remarkably convenient.

This is big news. Volvo joins Ford, General Motors and Polestar in adopting Tesla’s charging standard. Who’s next?