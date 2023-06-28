Apple Reveals New Apple Arcade Arrivals for July 2023

Apple has revealed the lineup of games arriving on Apple Arcade in July. Starting next week, subscribers can jump into games including Slay the Spire+, Stardew Valley+, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and more.

Each month, Apple Arcade adds new gaming titles to its $5.99 monthly subscription service. Users gain unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Here are your new Apple Arcade titles for July 2023:

Slay the Spire+ (Humble Bundle) July 7

Slay the Spire+ is a roguelike cardgame, where players build a deck while on an epic quest to conquer the ever-changing Spire. Players will choose a character and craft a unique deck by selecting from a vast array of cards, each offering distinct abilities and strategies.

LEGO Duplo World+ (StoryToys) July 7

LEGO Duplo World+ is packed with open-ended experiences. The game features animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains to inspire imagination and creativity through learning. Together, families can discover how everything works and—of course—play with it. LEGO Duplo World+ supports Multi-Touch across many devices, perfect for on-the-go play.

Ridiculous Fishing EX (Vlambeer) July 14

Ridiculous Fishing EX is an expanded remaster of the Apple Design Award winner. Presented in 3D, players can experience endless hours of gameplay by fishing in the vast sea. The game presents some surprising fishing equipment like chainsaws, toasters, and more. Compete in the new competitive mode with daily, weekly, and monthly challenges and leaderboards.

Stardew Valley+ (ConcernedApe) July 21

Stardew Valley+ is a critically acclaimed award-winning farming RPG. Players can settle into this cozy game and build their dream farm, raise happy animals and grow seasonal crops. But that’s not all, the game offers the chance to forge relationships, explore nearby caves, participate in festivals, and more. This version also includes content from recent updates — including town upgrades, dating events, fishing ponds, pets, and more.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink) July 28

Hello Kitty Island Adventure invites players to restore an abandoned island to its former glory. Here, you’ll join new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore. Get to know characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more by discovering their likes, questing alongside them, and eventually becoming best friends. Craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors and create the ultimate island paradise.

Apple Arcade titles receiving new content this month include: