DoorDash Announces New App Features at Dash Forward 2023 Event

DoorDash, Canada’s leading online food delivery platform, has announced significant updates across its three-sided marketplace at the Dash Forward 2023 product showcase.

“Customer feedback has been central to how we approach innovation since our founding 10 years ago, and we continue to embrace that commitment,” said Rajat Shroff, Head of Product & Design at DoorDash.

Shroff added that DoorDash remains committed to building products and services that meet the evolving needs of their audience, from merchants to consumers and Dashers.

As the company celebrates a decade of community engagement, it is announcing the following DoorDash app updates:

Universal Search: A new universal search bar has been added to the app, enabling users to search for anything they need throughout their shopping journey. Finding what you’re looking for has never been easier.

Browse Tab: Discover a wide range of options on the new Browse tab. Explore over 100,000 non-restaurant businesses on DoorDash, including groceries, convenience items, flowers, gifts, party supplies, and more, all conveniently located in one place.

Grocery Tab: Enjoy a seamless grocery shopping experience with the Grocery tab. Easily shop from your favorite grocery stores for weekly essentials, last-minute items, or snacks for special occasions.

Retail Tab: The new Retail tab functions as a virtual shopping mall, offering a variety of products with just one tap. From household supplies to office essentials, pet toys, beauty products, and last-minute gifts, you'll find everything you need in this comprehensive section.

Multiple Carts: With numerous categories available for shopping, DoorDash now allows users to create multiple shopping carts. You can easily switch between carts and complete your orders at your own pace. Manage all your open carts by tapping the cart icon in the top-right corner of the app.

The new features will be gradually rolled out to DoorDash consumers in the United States, Canada, and Australia over the next few months.