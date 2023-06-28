Apple’s Beats Studio Pro with USB-C Said to Release in July 2023

Myke Hurley has claimed on his “Connected” podcast that Apple is gearing up to release its new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, MacRumors is reporting.

Hurley, who also shared the release details on Reddit, disclosed that his reliable “inside source” has spilled the beans about the upcoming Studio Pro headphones.

According to Hurley’s source, the headphones will be available in four colors: Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown, and will closely resemble the design of the Beats Studio3.

The new Beats Studio Pro are said to boast several noteworthy features, including a USB-C port for charging, improved microphones, optimized sound profiles, and a new carrying case.

Additionally, the headphones will offer support for Android functionalities like Fast Pair and Find My Device, while retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack, as stated by the source.

Similar to the Studio Buds+, the Studio Pro is also expected to feature enhanced active noise cancellation and an extended battery life.

An early listing by a reseller suggests that the Studio Pro will retail for approximately €399 in Europe, which implies a launch price of around $349.95 in the United States.