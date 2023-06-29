New Beats Studio Pro Features Leaked; Spatial Audio, Longer Battery, and More

In an exclusive report, 9to5Mac has shared leaked specifications for the upcoming new Beats Studio Pro headphones, disclosing new features like Spatial Audio, extended battery life, and more.

Enhanced Audio Quality with ANC, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio

Citing a reliable source familiar with the matter, 9to5Mac is claiming that the new Beats Studio Pro will introduce a significant improvement in audio quality.

The headphones will incorporate two custom 40 mm drivers, delivering unparalleled sound performance even at high volumes. Apple claims this upgrade achieves an impressive 80% enhancement in audio fidelity compared to the previous Beats Studio3 model.

Similar to recent Beats products, the Studio Pro headphones will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos.

Improved Connectivity Options

Setting itself apart from the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro will feature both a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Notably, Beats will generously include a standard 3.5 mm audio cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

When connected via the USB-C cable, the Studio Pro headphones will offer three distinct listening modes to cater to various preferences: Beats Signature profile, Entertainment profile, and Conversation profile.

Enhanced Cross-Platform Support and iOS/Android Integration

Unlike the latest AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Pro will not utilize an Apple-designed chip. Instead, the Studio Pro will employ a custom-designed Beats chip, ensuring improved cross-platform compatibility with both Apple and Android devices.

For Android users, the Studio Pro headphones will support Google Fast Pair, enabling quick and seamless connection to all registered Android or Chrome devices.

The Audio Switch feature facilitates smooth audio transition between Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices.

Apple users will continue to enjoy the convenience of one-touch pairing, instant setup with all devices in their iCloud account, and over-the-air updates for software enhancements.

The new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones are expected to release on July 19, 2023 and will likely retail for the same price as the Studio3.