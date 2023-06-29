Apollo Reddit App Faces $250,000 Refund Bill–But Users Can Help

Christian Selig, the Canadian creator of the popular Apollo app for Reddit, announced an important update to his app that involved a “decline refund option” ahead of the app’s shutdown on June 30, 2023.

“This has been the dream and journey of a lifetime,” Selig wrote, expressing his gratitude to the user base that has supported Apollo throughout its lifespan.

Facing an out-of-pocket refund cost of approximately $250,000 for the remaining subscription time from customers, Selig has issued an update allowing users to decline an automatic pro-rated refund from Apple. He emphasized the financial burden that developers carry in such situations and expressed his gratitude for any user willing to consider this option.

Selig assured users that their eligibility to request a refund from Apple would not be affected by choosing this option. Users desiring a refund need not take any action, as Selig will automatically process these through Apple.

Simultaneously, Selig announced a ‘Goodbye Apollo Wallpaper Set’ in the app’s final update. The set includes over 20 wallpapers crafted by skilled designers for phone, tablet, and desktop. Users have the option to unlock this collection through a donation that will help offset the refund costs. Selig stressed that all designers involved were compensated, dispelling any notion of AI-created artwork.

“The end of Apollo doesn’t mean the end of our connection,” said Selig. “We hope the ‘Goodbye Apollo Wallpaper Set’ serves as a token of appreciation for your unwavering support and a reminder of the wonderful times we had with Apollo.”

Apollo was the best third-party app to browse and use Reddit. But the new API pricing has essentially booted third-party developers and Reddit seems firm at sticking to its changes, despite protests from moderators and the community at large.