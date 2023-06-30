Apple Hits $3 Trillion Market Cap–Again

Earlier this week, Apple’s stock price was again nearing the $3 trillion milestone, and on Friday, the iPhone maker exceeded that mark once again.

Shares of Apple needed to hit $190.73 per share to reach a $3 trillion market cap, and that happened this morning at the beginning of the trading day. Currently, shares of Apple are at $193 as of writing, resulting in a $3.04 trillion market cap.

Apple first achieved the $3 trillion market cap milestone back in early January 2022, becoming the world’s first publicly-traded company to reach that market cap.

The rally by Apple is part of a recent run by the tech sector, recovering from lows from late 2022, with hype led by AI and companies such as OpenAI and its ChatGPT.

This fall, Apple is again expected to unleash a new round of product updates, including its next iPhone and more.