‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 to Debut on Apple TV+ in September

Steve Vegvari
35 seconds ago

Apple has revealed the premiere date of The Morning Show Season 3. The Apple TV+ original series will return with a brand new 10-episode run on Wednesday, September 13th.

The Morning Show will premiere two new episodes as part of its season premiere on Apple’s streaming service. The series’ second season concluded in 2021 and ended while on the cusp of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

As reported by Deadline, the third season’s logline is as followed: “This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

The ensemble cast including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon returns alongside Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies. The Morning Show Season 3 also sees newcomers Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.

Throughout its run, The Morning Show has netted Apple many awards. Aniston was awarded the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) award for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series’. Crudup won Apple’s first Emmy award for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series’.

Apple has already given The Morning Show the greenlight for Season 4 ahead of the third season premiere.

Take a look at some additional photos released ahead of Season 3.

Other articles in the category: News

DAZN Increases Pricing in Canada, Debuts New Plan

Sports streaming platform DAZN has announced new pricing options for its Canadian customers, a reflection of its expanding portfolio of live sports and original programming it says. The $24.99 CAD monthly option has increased by $5 to $29.99 CAD. The $199 CAD upfront payment for an annual subscription remains unchanged. A new $19.99 monthly option...
Gary Ng
13 hours ago

Minecraft Developers Quit Reddit Ahead of Upcoming Changes

Developers from Mojang Studios, the creators of the popular video game Minecraft, have quit Reddit following the platform's controversial API billing increases, which has affected third-party apps such as Apollo. The Microsoft-owned company confirmed the move in a post on the r/Minecraft subreddit. “Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation...
John Quintet
16 hours ago

First-Ever Sealed 2007 iPhone with 4GB Storage Hits Auction

Image: LCG Auctions An original factory-sealed iPhone with 4GB of memory from 2007 is up for auction for the first time in the 2023 LCG Summer Premier Auction on June 30. The auction also includes other original iPhones, making it the first public auction to offer all three versions of the first-edition iPhone. When the...
John Quintet
16 hours ago