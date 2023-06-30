‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 to Debut on Apple TV+ in September

Apple has revealed the premiere date of The Morning Show Season 3. The Apple TV+ original series will return with a brand new 10-episode run on Wednesday, September 13th.

The Morning Show will premiere two new episodes as part of its season premiere on Apple’s streaming service. The series’ second season concluded in 2021 and ended while on the cusp of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

As reported by Deadline, the third season’s logline is as followed: “This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

The ensemble cast including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon returns alongside Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies. The Morning Show Season 3 also sees newcomers Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.

Throughout its run, The Morning Show has netted Apple many awards. Aniston was awarded the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) award for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series’. Crudup won Apple’s first Emmy award for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series’.

Apple has already given The Morning Show the greenlight for Season 4 ahead of the third season premiere.

Take a look at some additional photos released ahead of Season 3.