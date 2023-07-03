Apple Working on Mac Monitor with Integrated Smart Home Display: Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple is working on a new external monitor for Mac computers that will double as a smart home display when in standby mode (via MacRumors).

According to Gurman, who shared this information in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple is working on a bunch of new monitor options.

These offerings are expected to include successors to the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR models. Additionally, one of the monitors in development may feature smart standby capabilities facilitated by an integrated iOS chip.

If Gurman’s report is accurate, it would mark the second instance of Apple incorporating silicon technology into an external display.

The current 27-inch Studio Display already boasts a dedicated A13 chip; however, its functionality is limited to managing camera and speaker functionalities such as Center Stage and spatial audio while the display is in use.

The potential use of an iOS chip to power independent smart features when the monitor is idle would represent a significant advancement.

It could potentially leverage an enhanced version of the new Standby feature expected to be introduced in iOS 17. This feature transforms a horizontally positioned charging iPhone into a home hub with full-screen widgets.

Gurman notes that it is unlikely that this monitor will hit the market before 2024, adding that the earliest release would be in that year.