Google to Use Everything You Post Online for AI Develpment

As noted by Gizmodo, Google’s recent privacy policy update reveals its intention to scrape content from across the public internet for the purpose of its AI projects.

The revised policy explicitly states that Google reserves the right to collect and utilize almost everything users post online to enhance its AI tools.

This essentially means that from now on, any text you share with Google is the company’s property, stored within the depths of a chatbot.

According to Google’s updated policy, the information collected is used to improve services, develop new products, and create innovative features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.

To keep a record of modifications, Google maintains a history of changes made to its terms of service. The latest language alteration broadens the scope of how your online thoughts may be utilized in Google’s AI initiatives.

This particular clause in Google’s privacy policy deviates from the norm, as it extends beyond the usage of information solely within the company’s own services.

It appears that Google now possesses the authority to gather and leverage data from any corner of the public web, treating the entire internet as its own playground for AI exploration.

The prevalence of data-hungry chatbots in a post ChatGPT era raises questions about the origin of their information. Companies such as Google and OpenAI extensively scrape the internet to fuel their chatbot systems.

Web scraping has recently become a concern for Elon Musk, who has highlighted its impact on various Twitter incidents.

Twitter has recently limited the number of tweets users were allowed to look at per day, which Musk said was a necessary response to “data scraping.”