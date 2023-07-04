Threads, Instagram’s Twitter Competitor, Seems to be Launching This Week

Instagram is seemingly launching its “text-based conversation app” dubbed Threads this week, as indicated by the app’s App Store listing. Threads has long been reported to be the Meta-owned company’s Twitter competitor. The app’s arrival comes as a masse exodus is happening on Twitter due to new policies made by owner Elon Musk.

On mobile, the App Store listing states a release date is “Expected for Jul. 6”. However, in a browser, the listing merely says “Pre-Order”.

There are a few iPhone screenshots available to see. We’re able to glean a bit of information from these. For instance, you’ll be able to carry over your Instagram handle from the social media site. It also appears as though your verification status will also carry over.

Instagram and Threads can share followers. Once set up, you can find your contacts from Instagram and easily follow them on Threads.

Finally, the user experience of Threads looks very similar to Twitter and Facebook. Users can post text, emojis, and photos. Other users can then respond to the thread, reshare, like, and share.

Threads is now available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. The app’s description reads, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

A website for Threads is also available with an active countdown to its launch. Aside from the countdown, the landing page has a QR code which redirects users to the App Store.

The launch of Threads arrives after Twitter had a tumultuous weekend. Owner Elon Musk introduced a daily rate limit for tweets in an effort to “address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.” As of now, users are confined to limit rates of 10,000 for verified accounts, 1,000 for non-verified, and 500 for new non-verified. Many users flocked to Bluesky as a result.

The only known downside of Threads so far is its data collection policy. As noted by former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, Threads unsurprisingly may collect health-related data, finances, location, purchases, and other sensitive information.