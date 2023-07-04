Walmart Canada Launches Delivery Pass: Unlimited Next-Day Deliveries

Walmart Canada has announced its new subscription program, Delivery Pass, which offers customers access to unlimited, free next-day delivery on more than 65,000 items, including groceries and general merchandise.

The program costs $8.97 monthly or $89 annually, and began today for Ottawa-based customers, with launches in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver to follow. The plan is to roll out the program nationwide later this summer. Normally, next-day delivery costs $7.97 each time, but the subscription waives this fee.

“Delivery Pass is going to be a game-changer for Canadians by giving them the products they need, when and how they want them, at the best prices,” said Laurent Duray, Chief E-commerce Officer at Walmart Canada, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The subscription program, as detailed by Ignacio Baladron, Vice President, Omnichannel Operations, Walmart Canada, will allow customers to spend less time shopping in-store. Offering free next-day delivery for items ranging from groceries to electronics and toys, the Delivery Pass aims to provide access to affordable, convenient shopping right from home.

Delivery Pass benefits include unlimited free next-day delivery, with the option to upgrade to same-day or express delivery at a discounted cost. Subscribers can enjoy low in-store prices on a wide range of items and choose flexible plans without any lock-in period.

Starting today, customers eligible for the service can purchase Delivery Pass through the Walmart Canada mobile app. When shopping through Walmart.ca or the Walmart Canada app, passholders can select a delivery time slot and add items to their cart, with a minimum order value of $35 before fees and taxes. Delivery fees will be automatically waived for next-day deliveries at checkout, and passholders will have the option to upgrade to same-day or express delivery for a reduced fee.

This new Delivery Pass looks to be a subscription offer that will rival Amazon’s Prime ($9.99/month or $99/year) for buying items and getting free shipping, but groceries included.