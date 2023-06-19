Virgin Plus Perk Gives Discount on Walmart Grocery Orders

In the latest installment of Virgin Plus Member Mondays, members are being offered a $25 discount on their next order of $200 or more at Walmart Online Grocery. This exclusive deal is part of Virgin Plus’s weekly initiative to provide its members with perks.

To get the discount, members need to grab their promo code and head over to Walmart.ca/grocery. Home Phone and Internet only members can only redeem this benefit using the My Benefits App on Wi-Fi. This is due to the fact that the code is sent via a text message that only works with Virgin Plus mobile plans.

The Walmart Grocery offer, which expires on June 25, 2023, is limited to one code per member. To be eligible, members must have a Walmart.ca account and spend a minimum of $200 before taxes and fees. The offer is valid only for online grocery orders, and only one promo code can be used per order.

If you just happen to be a Virgin Plus member and also take advantage of online groceries from Walmart, this works out to a 13% discount on your orders of $200 or more. With the crazy prices of groceries nowadays, any savings are definitely welcome.

