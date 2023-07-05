DoorDash Launches Disaster Relief Fund in Canada, Supporting Affected Restaurants

DoorDash has announced the expansion of its Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund across Canada. In an effort to assist struggling restaurants affected by wildfires, restaurants may be eligible for a grant of up to $10,000.

Wildfires have been spreading across the country, affecting wildlife, communities, and businesses. DoorDash identified that Canadian restaurants are among those drastically impacted by wildfires amongst other natural disasters.

Starting today, Canadian restaurants impacted by natural disasters can apply for $10,000 individual grants. This will be the first of three application windows available to Canadian restaurants this year. DoorDash is offering the following rounds to help struggling businesses:

First Round – July 5 – September 29, 2023

Second Round – October 2 – December 31, 2023

Third Round – January 2 – March 29, 2024

“Restaurants aren’t just places where people get food, they’re pillars of communities across Canada,” Shilpa Arora, General Manager, Canada at DoorDash said in a press release. “We know the recent wildfires have tragically impacted countless families and small business owners, and we are proud to do our part to help our local restaurants during these difficult times and in the face of future natural disasters to come.”

Since 2021, DoorSash has supported this fund in the U.S. Over the past two years, the company has provided grants to 100 restaurants across the country. This has helped manage unexpected costs associated with natural disasters. According to DoorDash, a United States Disaster Grantees survey shows that the relief fund helped 38 percent of grantees cover payroll, 25 percent of grantees source or expand inventory and 25 percent of grantees develop a product or service.

To be eligible for a grant, DoorDash has a few requirements. The merchant must be facing challenges due to a provincially or federally declared natural disaster. A brick-and-mortar location must be operated, with no more than three stores. Each location must employ less than 50 staff. Plus, the restaurant must be open for a least six months with a revenue of $3 million or less in the last year.