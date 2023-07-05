MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra Reportedly Delayed to 2026

Apple’s development of the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra with a cutting-edge microLED display has faced further setbacks, according to market research firm Trendforce (via MacRumors).

Earlier reports had hinted at a possible release in the second half of 2025, but now it seems unlikely before the first quarter of 2026 due to manufacturing difficulties and high costs.

Apple’s focus on in-house microLED development, backed by an investment of over $1 billion, aims to reduce reliance on Samsung Display and gain greater control over the supply of critical components in the display panel industry.

For those who aren’t aware, microLED technology offers several advantages over standard OLED. It delivers enhanced energy efficiency, which could significantly improve battery life on the Apple Watch Ultra.

MicroLED displays also provide superior contrast, faster response times, and more vibrant colors due to the individual lights at the pixel level. Additionally, they minimize the risk of screen burn-in and have a longer potential lifespan.

Apple is currently conducting tests with microLED displays for the Apple Watch, which are said to offer brighter and more vivid visuals, resembling content that appears “painted on top of the glass.”

The company intends to expand the usage of this technology to iPhones and other devices in the future.

However, it is important to note that early rumors about devices planned for release one or more years in the future can be unreliable when it comes to launch timing.

Apple frequently faces delays in design, sourcing components, manufacturing, and other aspects that can cause adjustments to release dates.