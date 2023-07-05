What’s New in iOS 17 Beta 3 [VIDEO]

Apple today released new beta software for developers, including iOS 17 beta 3. Check out what’s available for download right now:

Xcode 15 beta 3 (15A5195k)

iOS 17 beta 3 (21A5277h)

iPadOS 17 beta 3 (21A5277h)

macOS 14 beta 3 (23A5286g)

watchOS 10 beta 3 (21R5305e)

tvOS 17 beta 3 (21J5303f)

In a new video from zollotech, we get to see the changes in iOS 17 beta 3, some of which we’ve listed below:

There’s a new modem update going from version 2.04.00 to version 2.04.01.

In the Music app, there’s a new option for credits, which provides information about the performing artists, composition and lyrics, production and engineering, and available audio quality.

In Messages, the photos now show the last photo that you used.

The Health app now shows a state of mind under the past 30 days in the mental well-being section.

The Weather app now has a new wind map option and an updated UI for the air quality index.

In Photos, under recently deleted, there’s a new three-dot menu that allows you to recover or delete photos.

In Settings under Accessibility, there’s a new feature called personal voice which allows you to record a personal voice.

The Home app has a new splash screen and updated UI elements.

The Airdrop feature has been improved for faster transfer of files.

There are still some bugs that need to be fixed, such as the notification bug and issues with live wallpaper.

Apple will release the final version of iOS 17 and more this fall.

Check out the full video detailing what’s new in iOS 17 beta 3 below: