Apple TV (4th Gen) 32GB Available for $69 at Walmart Canada

Currently, Walmart Canada is hosting its ‘The Big Save’ summer savings event. Across its catalogue, deals can be found for up to 40 percent. This includes Apple TV (4th Gen) with 32GB storage.

Listed on the Walmart Canada website, Apple TV (4th Gen) 32GB is available for $69.98. Now commonly referred to as Apple TV HD, this model is available at a significant discount when compared to the latest Apple TV 4K, which starts at $179.00 from Apple.

Apple TV (4th Gen) supports 1080p HD video with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 sound. As you’d expect, you’ll have access to all major streaming services including Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, etc.

You’ll also be able to jump into many games available via Apple Arcade using Apple TV (4th Gen).

It’s worth pointing out that Apple TV (4th Gen) does use the previous iteration of the Siri Remote. While they do share similar functions, the current Siri Remote ditches the touch-based sensors in exchange for the circular navigation wheel.

Aside from that Apple TV (4th Gen) could be a great addition to anyone who doesn’t require 4K video support.

There’s no official word on when The Big Save offerings expire so if you’re in the market for an Apple TV (4th Gen), you may want to snag one before it’s too late.