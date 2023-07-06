How to Delete Threads Account: Easy, Delete Your Instagram

With the rush by many to try out Meta’s Twitter competitor Threads from its subsidiary, Instagram, it seems there’s a big catch should you change your mind about creating a profile.

According to the Threads privacy policy, should you decide that you want to deactivate your Threads profile, that’s possible at any time. But to delete your Threads profile? That only be done by deleting your entire Instagram account.

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,” explains Instagram. Check-mate, son.

You can manually delete your Threads posts, but your profile will remain forever after you set it up.

“I’ve been getting some questions about deleting your account. To clarify, you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your Threads profile and content, you can set your profile to private, and you can delete individual threads posts – all without deleting your Instagram account. Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately,” said Adam Mosseri, addressing the questions earlier today.

This tidbit of info has surprised many users about the Threads sign-up process. So if you’re not interested in Threads, don’t bother signing up for the service. Maybe in the future Instagram will let you delete your Threads account (they should).

we can’t delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew ppl would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) July 6, 2023

Threads has already passed 30 million sign ups in less than 24 hours, after launching in over 100 countries for iOS and Android.