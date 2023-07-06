New on Xbox Game Pass July 2023: GTA V, Exoprimal, The Cave, and More

Xbox has released the first series of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass throughout July 2023. Adding ot the catalogue of games, subscribers can jump into the likes of Exoprimal, The Cave and more. This month also celebrates the return of Grand Theft Auto V.

Xbox Game Pass grants access to an ever-rotating catalogue of 100+ games. This includes first-party titles like Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5, as well as many from third-party contributors. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also incorporates additional perks like Xbox Cloud Gaming, access to EA Play, and more.

Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles arriving in the first wave for July 2023:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – Available Today

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody — least of all each other. Includes both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Enter a realm that blends ancient mythology with traditional Asian aesthetics in Sword and Fairy: Together Forever! Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity, and Demon, it puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths, and weaknesses.

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 6

McPixel 3 is a mind-blowing save-the-day adventure that sees the titular wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem.

Common’hood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11

Common’hood is a squatter settlement simulation game with highly customizable base-building tools. Gather salvage materials, grow your own food, research new technology, craft new tools, and build a new home. Common’hood invites you to explore and discover unique characters that will go from strangers to family, helping the community overcome the shortage of food and shelter.

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – July 11

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close-quarters combat as your team fights toward victory.

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Every month is T. Rex awareness month in Exoprimal! Squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs in a series of endless wargames run by the artificial intelligence Leviathan. Blending PvE and PvP combat with a variety of objectives and powerful exosuits to pilot, no two matches of Exoprimal play out the same.

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18

Dig into the sub-surface, bioluminescent world of a rogue alien planet as you explore and construct sprawling factories in Techtonica. Work alone or in co-op to master automation, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets.

The Cave (Cloud and Console) – July 18

The Cave is an adventure game from Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert, and Double Fine Productions, the award-winning studio behind Psychonauts and Brütal Legend. Assemble your team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with their own unique personalities, and then descend into the mysterious depths.

It’s worth noting that as of July 15th, the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass:

Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spelunky 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

