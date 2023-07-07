Apple’s New ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ Film Stars Lucha Libre Huracán Ramírez

Apple has launched a new ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ feature, showing the device’s camera and ability in taking video. The film, dubbed Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada, features lucha libre Huracán Ramírez.

The film is a surprising 13 minutes long. Starring Huracán Ramírez, it tells the story of the fighter who comes out of retirement to fight an evil foe. “Lucha Libre legend Huracán Ramírez is back to face a terrible threat— an evil piñata that is terrorizing all,” the video’s description reads.

On top of being impressively composed and shot, Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada is quite entertaining. You can check out the film in its entirety on Apple’s YouTube channel.

This ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ feature utilizes the filming capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro with the use of rigs, accessories, and editing software. Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada was shot by Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez, who are commonly referred to as “Los Pérez.”

Alongside the proper film, Apple published a “making of” featurette. The four-minute-long behind-the-scenes video sits down with Los Pérez as they discuss filming with iPhone 14 Pro to make this action-packed feature.

iPhone 14 Pro features a 48-megapixel Wide lens, which has proven great for capturing filmic videos. Additionally, the smartphone offers its Action Mode, which is on display throughout Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada. This mode provides a smoother experience while shooting, capable of ridding any motion distortions or shaking.