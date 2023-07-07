Apple Gives ‘Strange Planet’ Series August 9th Release on Apple TV+

Apple has announced that Strange Planet will be arriving globally on Apple TV+ starting Wednesday, August 9th, 2023.

Strange Planet is based on the New York Times’ No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name. Created by Nathan W. Pyle, the comic is being turned into an “adult” animated series, with Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon on as co-creators and executive producer.

Traditionally, Strange Planet features two blue aliens who are adjusting to life on Earth. Learning about human customs and everyday life, Pyle’s comics puts an interesting lens on the mundane activities we all share. “The series is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own,” reads Strange Planet‘s logline. “Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.”

Strange Planet features a number of actors lending their voices. This includes Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi, who most will recognize from Community. Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, and Hannah Einbinde are all cast members as well.

The series is said to have an order of 10 episodes. New episodes are expected to launch each week on Wednesday until the season finale on September 27th.