Bell Media Stops Advertising on Facebook and Instagram

In response to Meta’s ongoing plan to block Canadian news content on its digital platforms, Bell Media President, Wade Oosterman, announced on Friday that the company will immediately halt its advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Oosterman expressed concern over the implications of Meta’s decision to block links from Canadian news organizations. He emphasized the potential impact on Canadians and those residing or working in the country, who rely on independent and trusted news from Canadian sources.

“As Meta continues with its plan to block Canadian news content from its digital platforms, we are immediately pausing our advertising on Facebook and Instagram,” said Oosterman in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

He further highlighted the importance of the Online News Act, which he believes will establish a fair framework for negotiations regarding access to valuable news content from a Canadian perspective, a critical element for the country’s democracy.

Despite Meta’s actions, Oosterman assured Canadians that they can still stay informed and continue to access and share information and breaking news stories that will impact them. He encouraged the public to download Bell Media’s news apps and visit their news websites. They won’t be finding them being shared on Facebook and Instagram anymore.

The Canadian government and tech giants Google and Meta are in a dispute over the Online News Act, which requires these companies to pay news media when their content is shared on their platforms.

In response, both companies have threatened to remove Canadian news from their platforms. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has criticized Meta and announced the government’s decision to pull its ads from Facebook and Instagram.

While negotiations with Google continue, Meta appears to be at a standstill with the government. Trudeau emphasized the importance of citizens having access to quality news and journalism, and stated that the government will stand strong in defense of democracy and a free press. “We’re not backing down,” said Trudeau earlier this week.