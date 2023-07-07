Bluetti Prime Day Sale: Up to 31% Off

Welcome to Bluetti’s Prime Day Sale for 2023. The company is renowned for its award-winning designs and innovative products in the power solutions industry.

Bluetti’s accolades include the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, Good Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award, all of which are international seals for excellence in design and innovation.

The company offers top-tier products but also a seamless shopping experience as well, with free delivery through UPS and Canada Post. There’s a hassle-free warranty that spans 2 to 6 years, depending on the product, with a global support team ready to assist online at all times.

Below are some of the highlighted Bluetti Prime Day sales for 2023, available for the month of July:

Original Price: CAD $1499

Prime Day Price: CAD $1049

Savings: 30% (CAD $450)

Link

Key Features: 1800W, 1152Wh, 2,700W Power Lifting Mode, 0-80% Recharging in 45Mins with 1,440W AC Input

Intended Use: Outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, and outdoor photography

The Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station, with an impressive 1,800W AC output and 2,700W Power Lifting Mode, offers a larger capacity of 1,152Wh. It features nine output ports for multiple devices and four flexible recharging methods. You can smartly control and monitor it with the Bluetti App.

It boasts a quick recharging time, reaching 80% in just 45 minutes with a 1,440W AC input. It’s eco-friendly, clean, quiet, and cost-effective. Now available for C$1,049.00, down from C$1,499.00, saving you C$450.00. The Prime Day Pre-sale ends in just a few days.

Original Price: CAD $2299

Prime Day Price: CAD $1599

Savings: 30% (CAD $700)

Key Features: 2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (4,800W Surge), 2,000Wh Capacity, LiFePO₄ Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

Intended Use: Outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, and outdoor photography

The Bluetti AC200P Portable Power Station offers a 2,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter with a surge capacity of 4,800W. It has a 2,000Wh capacity and a LiFePO₄ Battery that boasts over 3,500 life cycles.

With 17 outputs for multiple devices and seven recharging methods, it’s versatile and user-friendly. It supports a maximum solar input of 700W and fast dual charging of up to 1,200W. It’s eco-friendly, quiet, and cost-effective.

Original Price: CAD $4598

Prime Day Price: CAD $3799 (only valid July 11-July 12)

Savings: 13% (CAD $599)

Key Features: 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (6,000W Surge), 3,072Wh Capacity (Expandable w/ up to 4 × B300 for 12,288Wh), 24/7 UPS Home Backup

Intended Use: Power outage backup, emergency management, survival kit

The Bluetti AC300 + B300 Home Battery Backup is equipped with a 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter with a surge capacity of 6,000W. It has a 3,072Wh capacity, expandable up to 12,288Wh with up to 4 B300s. The LiFePO₄ Battery offers over 3,500 life cycles. It features 240V Split Phase Bonding and 24/7 UPS Home Backup.

It supports seven recharging methods, a maximum solar input of 2,400W, and fast dual charging up to 5,400W.

Original Price: CAD $399

Prime Day Price: CAD $279

Savings: 30% (CAD $120)

Key Features: 600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1,200W surge), 268Wh Capacity, Easy to Carry/ Fast Charging/ Safe & Reliable/ Cost-effective

Intended Use: Outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, and outdoor photography

The Bluetti EB3A Portable Power Station is a compact, yet powerful device with a 600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter that can surge up to 1,200W. It has a 268Wh capacity and offers a maximum fast dual charging capacity of 430W (Solar+AC). The EB3A is powered by a LiFePO₄ Battery that boasts over 2,500 life cycles up to 80%. It provides six ways to recharge, including AC, Solar, Car, Generator, AC+Solar, and AC+Adapter.

With nine outputs, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. All features can be smartly controlled and monitored through the Bluetti App. It has a maximum solar input of 200W. The EB3A is easy to carry, offers fast charging, and is safe, reliable, and cost-effective.

Original Price: CAD $2599

Prime Day Price: CAD $1799

Savings: 31% (CAD $800)

Key Features: 2,200W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (4,800W Surge), 2,048Wh Capacity, Expandable Up To 6,144Wh with 2×B230, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300

Intended Use: Power outage backup, emergency management, survival kit

The Bluetti AC200MAX Expandable Power Station is a flexible power solution that can be expanded from 2048Wh to a whopping 8192Wh. This power station is equipped with a 2,200W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter that can surge up to 4,800W. It boasts a 2,048Wh capacity with a LiFePO4 Battery that has over 3,500 life cycles up to 80%. The AC200MAX can be expanded up to 6,144Wh with two B230s or 8,192Wh with two B300s.

It offers seven ways to recharge, including AC, Solar, Car, Generator, Lead Battery, Dual AC, and AC+Solar, with a maximum solar input of 900W and a maximum fast dual charging capacity of 1400W (Solar + AC Adapter). All of these features can be smartly controlled and monitored through the Bluetti App

Click here to see the rest of Bluetti’s Prime Day sale for 2023 and shop products while they are still available. You still have time to take your camping and outdoor trips this summer to a whole new level.

Special thanks to Bluetti for backing iPhone in Canada this week and allowing our readers to support independent media.