Mercedes-Benz to Access Tesla Superchargers in Canada

Mercedes-Benz announced on Friday its decision to incorporate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its electric vehicle (EV) line-up starting from 2025.

This move marks Mercedes-Benz as the first German Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to take this step. To ensure a smooth transition, the company will also provide an adapter from 2024 onwards, enabling its existing Combined Charging System (CCS) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) to charge on the NACS network, reports Tesla North.

Mercedes-Benz drivers will gain access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America starting in 2024, including Canada and the USA.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG, stated, “To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers – including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them.”

Mercedes-Benz is not only ensuring compatibility with an expanded network of existing charging stations but is also planning to establish its own High-Power Charging Network. This network will include more than 400 Charging Hubs and over 2,500 high-power chargers in North America by the end of the decade, in partnership with American partners.

The first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs in North America, equipped with both CCS1 and NACS plugs, will open by the end of 2023.

Globally, Mercedes-Benz plans to establish more than 2,000 Charging Hubs in North America, Europe, China, and other core markets by the end of the decade. These will comprise over 10,000 charging points, which can be further expanded depending on market needs. The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs will be universally open to electric vehicles from all brands, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of EV owners.

Andrew Cornelia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, emphasized the company’s commitment to redefining the electric vehicle charging experience through the development of Mercedes-Benz’s new North American High-Power Charging Network.

This is a significant development as Mercedes-Benz’s adoption of NACS could potentially influence other German automakers like BMW and Audi to follow suit. We’ve already seen Ford, GM, Rivian, Polestar and Volvo join, and now Mercedes. Who’s next?