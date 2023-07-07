Senior Loses Phone Number After Switching to Bell from Rogers

Carmelita Butland Bruce, a resident of St. John’s, Newfoundland, has found herself in a frustrating predicament after losing her old phone number during a switch of service providers from Rogers to Bell Aliant.

Despite having switched providers multiple times in the past, this is the first time she has lost her number, leaving her feeling isolated and anxious.

Butland Bruce, who has documented every interaction with both companies in a file folder, has spent weeks contacting various Bell departments around the world in an attempt to retrieve her number. The stress of the situation has been immense for the elderly woman, who relies on her landline as her primary contact number.

Having had the same landline number for eight years, Butland Bruce has frequently switched between Rogers and Bell to secure the best deal for her internet, phone, and TV package. However, her most recent switch to Bell resulted in an unexpected new home phone number, leaving her unreachable by friends and family outside her immediate circle.

Bell Canada advises customers to inform them if they wish to retain their phone number before cancelling services with their previous provider. In response to CBC News, Bell Canada stated they would be contacting Butland Bruce to resolve the issue.

Assisted by her daughter and granddaughter, Butland Bruce has made numerous attempts to retrieve her original number, including visits to Bell representatives and countless calls to Bell Aliant. The company suggested reactivating her Rogers account as a solution, a process that would incur additional costs.

She wishes for a local office that could provide direct assistance and solutions, rather than spending hours on the phone. She advocates not only for herself but for thousands of others who may be facing similar challenges when it comes to dealing with telecoms.