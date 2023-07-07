Tesla Referral Code Canada 2023: Save Up to $1,300 Off and More

Tesla has announced a significant revamp of its referral program, offering increased rewards for both new buyers and those who refer them. The changes apply to purchases of new Model Y and Model 3 vehicles and also include software updates as part of the rewards.

Starting July 6, 2023, new buyers of Model 3 or Model Y vehicles who use a referral code will receive a $650 CAD discount and three free months of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability. This is a substantial increase from the previous offer, which only provided buyers with 1,500 credits, equivalent to $125. The referrer will get 10,000 credits.

For Model Y and Model 3, the majority of trims are eligible for Canada’s iZEV rebate of $5,000, along with provincial rebates as well on top. Add on this $650 off discount, and you’re looking at a decent deal on your first Tesla.

An entry Model 3 RWD starts at $54,990 CAD, but after the federal rebate ($5,000) and a Quebec rebate for example (up to $7,000), that’s $12,000 off the car. Add in $650 by using a referral link and that’s $12,650 saved, along with 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability and also 1 month of unlimited free Supercharging, for a price of $42,340 before taxes and destination fees.

For purchases of new Model S or Model X vehicles using a referral link, starting June 2, 2023, buyers will receive a $1,300 discount and three months of FSD Capability. The referrer will receive 20,000 referral credits.

Tesla essentially leveraging its software offerings to lure new buyers and also encourage existing owners to help get friends and family to buy new cars.

Existing owners who purchase an additional qualifying product with the same Tesla Account may also qualify for the cash awards and benefits.

How to Place an Order and Get Cash Awards and Bonuses

By purchasing a qualifying Tesla product via a referral link, you could be eligible for cash awards and exclusive referral perks, while the person who referred you may earn referral credits. It’s important to note that the referral must be applied at the time of order and cannot be added later. The benefits you receive are based on the date of your qualifying order.

Here’s how to make a purchase using a referral link:

Click on the referral link provided by your friend. Choose and purchase your desired Tesla product through the referral link. Once your order is placed, the referrer’s credits will show as ‘pending’ until the Grant Date.

What is Tesla’s Referral Program?

Tesla’s referral program aims to reward both the referrer and the new buyer, promoting the company’s mission of sustainable energy. Owners earn referral credits when they bring new members into the Tesla community, while new buyers receive cash awards and exclusive benefits. Existing owners can also earn loyalty benefits for purchasing additional qualifying Tesla products.

All credits, which can be redeemed for Tesla referral awards in the Tesla app, have the same value and accumulate under one balance. They expire 12 months from the date the Tesla vehicle is delivered, but can be extended by earning new credits.

Each owner can refer up to 5 individuals per year to earn referral credits, after which, they can still refer friends who will receive buyer cash awards and exclusive benefits. Credits are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Used vehicle purchases do not qualify for credits, awards, or benefits. The referral program is subject to Tesla’s Terms and Conditions.

Manage the Referral Program in the Tesla App

The Tesla app provides all information about Tesla’s referral program and your referral activities.

Referral Links : Share your referral link directly from the app.

: Share your referral link directly from the app. Qualifying Products : Check which Tesla products qualify for the referral program and the benefits for you and your referred friend.

: Check which Tesla products qualify for the referral program and the benefits for you and your referred friend. Shop Awards : Browse available awards and redeem them using your earned credits.

: Browse available awards and redeem them using your earned credits. Referral and Credit History : Track your referrals and credit transactions.

: Track your referrals and credit transactions. Expiration Dates: Credits expire after 12 months and Supercharging miles after 6 months from their Grant Dates. Earning additional credits or redeeming them for Supercharging miles extends the expiration date of all your credits or miles respectively.

Click here to visit Tesla’s website to order your vehicle today–allowing you to save on your next Tesla purchase, plus also support independent media.